Credit Suisse Group Lowers Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $195.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amedisys from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.13.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $159.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.67. Amedisys has a one year low of $122.12 and a one year high of $292.97.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,187,000 after purchasing an additional 576,633 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amedisys by 39,235.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after buying an additional 568,919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $85,286,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Amedisys by 2,265.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after buying an additional 389,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Amedisys by 233.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,162,000 after buying an additional 324,806 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

