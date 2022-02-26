Credit Suisse Group Cuts FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Price Target to 230.00

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from 250.00 to 230.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from 255.00 to 250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

Shares of FLIDY stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.47.

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.