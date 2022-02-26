Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €17.70 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €17.70 ($20.11) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.25 ($18.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.99 ($15.90).

TKA stock opened at €8.62 ($9.79) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($30.69). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.24.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

