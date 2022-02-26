Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Viad were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 2.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viad in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 7.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VVI shares. Sidoti cut shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $722.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Viad Corp will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

