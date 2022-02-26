Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,956 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 107.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 118,956 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $5,342,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 333,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 8.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,917.92, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

