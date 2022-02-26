Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,973 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $43.30 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

