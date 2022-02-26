Credit Suisse AG Invests $622,000 in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 177.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TECL opened at $57.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average of $70.01. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $91.04.

