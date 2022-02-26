Credit Suisse AG Acquires 970 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Morphic were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Morphic by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Morphic by 146,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Morphic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Morphic alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $52.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.29. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Morphic had a negative net margin of 569.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morphic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.