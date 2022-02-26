Credit Suisse AG Acquires 1,546 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

MDGL stock opened at $93.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average is $80.79. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.31. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.88) by $0.10. Analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDGL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.78.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

