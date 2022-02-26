Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.43

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 172899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CRARY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a €15.00 ($17.05) target price (down previously from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($16.59) to €14.70 ($16.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.18) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.18) to €15.00 ($17.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.05.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.80.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRARY)
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
