Craig Hallum Lowers Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target to $130.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $200.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.20.

Vicor stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.06. Vicor has a twelve month low of $73.69 and a twelve month high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.29). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Vicor’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $302,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $1,052,118.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vicor during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

