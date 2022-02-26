CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.82.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Aerostructures (CVU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.