Cowen Downgrades Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) to Market Perform

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $37.00. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $275,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $148,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $672,300. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

