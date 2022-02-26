Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.93

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 55092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Covestro from €61.00 ($69.32) to €53.00 ($60.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. HSBC raised Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Covestro from €72.00 ($81.82) to €73.00 ($82.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Get Covestro alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.