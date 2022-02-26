Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

Several research firms recently commented on CPNG. Mizuho raised their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 460,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.61 per share, with a total value of $12,240,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $3,326,847.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Coupang by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPNG stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,532,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,189,011. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coupang has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $69.00.

Coupang Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

