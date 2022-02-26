Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Issues Earnings Results

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

In other news, Director Frances M. Vallejo sold 16,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $348,516.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $2,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,941 shares of company stock worth $3,831,610. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Coterra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

