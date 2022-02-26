CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Lowered to $60.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.11.

Shares of CSGP opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 103.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9,675.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 116,208 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

