CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $61.70 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

