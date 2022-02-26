Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Corteva were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $52.38.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

