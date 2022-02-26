Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 96.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

OFC stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 104,236 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

