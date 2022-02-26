Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Brokerages expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.62 billion. Corning posted sales of $3.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $15.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $15.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.41 billion to $16.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in Corning by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 15.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 216,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,277 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 2.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 198,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Corning by 226.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Corning’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

