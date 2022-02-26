Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 4.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLB traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.64. 328,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,136. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.08. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 2.81.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

