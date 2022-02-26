Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Cut to “Market Weight” at Jefferies Financial Group

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “market weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

XLY stock opened at $176.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.48. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $215.06.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $5,650,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 7,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.