Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Benchmark

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Benchmark from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.86% from the stock’s previous close.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

CSTM stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.13. Constellium has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.20.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 115.38%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 710.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 445,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the second quarter valued at $18,286,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the second quarter valued at $344,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

