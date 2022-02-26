Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 42.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $121,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.188 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

