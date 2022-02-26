Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CTG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. 39,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,330. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,145 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 308,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 107,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 53,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

