Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CTG stock opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $138.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

