CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COP. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($80.11) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($88.64) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €81.79 ($92.94).

Shares of ETR COP opened at €49.08 ($55.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.18. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €46.20 ($52.50) and a 1-year high of €82.80 ($94.09). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €60.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €69.09.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

