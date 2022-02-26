Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CODI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 453,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,204. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $33.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 185.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 218,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 17,492 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 484,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after buying an additional 96,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

