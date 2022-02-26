Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD) Announces Dividend Increase – €1.63 Per Share

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of €1.63 ($1.85) per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $1.33. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

COD traded up GBX 3.15 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 57.40 ($0.78). 110,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,433. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43.10 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 67.63 ($0.92). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 61.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £299.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.