Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA – Get Rating) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49.

Get Community Bank of the Bay alerts:

Community Bank of the Bay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBYAA)

Community Bank of the Bay provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in the greater San Francisco Bay area. It offers checking, savings, and money market products, as well as certificates of deposit; funds; and loan products comprising business and term loans, lines of credit, letter of credit, commercial and industrial, real estate, non-profit, and construction and land loans, as well as small business administration loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank of the Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank of the Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.