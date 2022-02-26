Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA – Get Rating) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49.
Community Bank of the Bay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBYAA)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Bank of the Bay (CBYAA)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank of the Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank of the Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.