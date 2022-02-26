Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JCS opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.49. Communications Systems has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Communications Systems by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 630,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Communications Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Communications Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Communications Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Communications Systems by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

