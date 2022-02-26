Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Receives €7.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.60 ($8.64).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBK shares. Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.34) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.59) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.70 ($9.89) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday.

ETR:CBK traded up €0.66 ($0.75) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €8.13 ($9.24). 15,181,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €7.71 and its 200-day moving average is €6.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion and a PE ratio of -3.49. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a twelve month high of €9.51 ($10.81).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

