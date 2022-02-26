Comerica Bank Sells 4,638 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $15,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $436,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 59.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $1,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $641.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $646.80 and a 200-day moving average of $723.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $547.22 and a 52-week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

