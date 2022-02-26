Comerica Bank Purchases 7,735 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $14,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $625,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,971,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 124.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 227.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 29,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

NYSE SSD opened at $118.69 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.79 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.30 and its 200 day moving average is $118.08.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.66. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $755,035. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

