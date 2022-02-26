Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 361.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,439 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 290,943 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.24% of Performance Food Group worth $16,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $56.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,483 shares of company stock worth $1,214,685 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

