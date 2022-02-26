Comerica Bank Has $18 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,619 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,538 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after buying an additional 996,051 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,590,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,473,000 after buying an additional 957,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,263,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,829,000 after buying an additional 829,870 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $480,486.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,672 shares of company stock worth $24,168,821 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

NYSE:EW opened at $113.03 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

