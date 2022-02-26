Comerica Bank Has $16.93 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $152.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.18. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.79 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

