Comerica Bank Has $15.89 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $15,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.9% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE BIO opened at $641.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $646.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $723.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $547.22 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

