Comerica Bank Has $15.27 Million Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $105.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.50 and a 200-day moving average of $107.21. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.51 and a 52 week high of $108.06.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

