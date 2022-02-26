Comerica Bank Buys 46,004 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,004 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $17,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425,621 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $41,059,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3,500.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,968,000 after buying an additional 208,165 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 341.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 230,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,894,000 after buying an additional 178,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,449,000 after buying an additional 168,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $144.53 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.01 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.41 and a 200-day moving average of $174.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

