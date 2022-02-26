Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,157,000 after purchasing an additional 27,949 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 36.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,739 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at approximately $882,000.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

