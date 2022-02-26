Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 295,892 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 907.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 203,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,037,000 after purchasing an additional 195,058 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,616.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 150,249 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,939,000 after purchasing an additional 142,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

COLM stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.36. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. Cowen increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

