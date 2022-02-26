Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,376 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $13,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 7.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. CL King raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

COLM opened at $93.88 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.36. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.