Colony Group LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMBS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the third quarter worth $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the third quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period.

iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $50.96 and a twelve month high of $55.15.

