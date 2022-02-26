Colony Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.