Colony Group LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,596,000 after purchasing an additional 127,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,486,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $44,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.