Colony Group LLC Acquires Shares of 28,576 Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 28,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 142.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 567,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,270,000 after purchasing an additional 333,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SNSR opened at $33.46 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is an increase from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

