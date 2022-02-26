Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CBAN. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Bankcorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. Colony Bankcorp has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 17.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, CEO T Heath Fountain bought 4,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt bought 5,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $305,250. 10.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter worth about $16,097,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 49.4% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,316,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 434,874 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth approximately $5,960,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,272,000. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colony Bankcorp (Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

