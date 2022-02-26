Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Colfax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. Colfax has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $54.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $768,212 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,614,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,934,000 after buying an additional 701,442 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,475,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,001,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,991,000 after purchasing an additional 97,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

